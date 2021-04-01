  • MORE MARKET STATS

Govt to infuse Rs 14,500 crore in 4 PSU banks through recapitalisation bonds

By: |
April 1, 2021 1:30 AM

The four lenders in which government will infuse capital include Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India and UCO Bank.

The step completes the government’s capital infusion of Rs 20,000 crore in public sector banks for the current financial year. Government had earlier infused Rs 5,500 crore in Punjab and Sind Bank in December 2020.The step completes the government’s capital infusion of Rs 20,000 crore in public sector banks for the current financial year. Government had earlier infused Rs 5,500 crore in Punjab and Sind Bank in December 2020.

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday notified that government will infuse Rs 14,500 crore through recapitalisation bonds in four public sector banks. The notification issued by the finance ministry said that government would infuse capital by issuing non-interest-bearing bonds to banks.

The step completes the government’s capital infusion of Rs 20,000 crore in public sector banks for the current financial year. Government had earlier infused Rs 5,500 crore in Punjab and Sind Bank in December 2020.

Related News

The four lenders in which government will infuse capital include Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India and UCO Bank. Central Bank of India will receive highest capital infusion of Rs 4,800 crore, followed by Rs 4,100 crore by Indian Overseas Bank. Similarly, government will infuse Rs 3,000 crore in Bank of India and Rs 2,600 crore in UCO Bank. The notification by finance ministry also says that recapitalisation bonds will be issued with six different maturities.

Out of four lenders chosen by the government for capital infusion, three banks are under prompt corrective action (PCA) framework of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India and UCO Bank are currently under this framework that puts several restrictions on them, including on lending, management compensation and directors’ fees. Experts believe capital infusion from government will help these three banks to come out of PCA restrictions in 2021-22 (FY22).

Anil Gupta, vice president, financial sector ratings, Icra said that with government of India (GoI) deciding to infuse substantial capital in all the three public banks which were in PCA framework, Icra expects these banks to come out of PCA in FY22. “However, given the capital infusion is through zero coupon recapitalisation bonds, the earning profile of these banks may not improve on account of this transaction as their capital position improves,” he added.

Earlier this month, IDBI Bank was removed from the RBI’s PCA framework after a gap of nearly four years on improved financial performance. The central bank had placed IDBI Bank under the PCA framework in May 2017, after it had breached the thresholds for capital adequacy, asset quality, return on assets and the leverage ratio.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Govt to infuse Rs 14500 crore in 4 PSU banks through recapitalisation bonds
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Non-food credit growth falls to 6.44%
2Mobikwik data breach allegations: RBI orders forensic audit of Mobikwik systems
3ICICI Bank, Axis Bank to co-lead NUE with Amazon, Visa as partners