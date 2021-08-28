Govt extends tenure of UCO Bank’s MD & CEO Atul Kumar Goel for 2 years

On Friday, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra had also informed about extensions given to their MD & CEOs.
State-owned UCO Bank on Saturday said the government has extended the term of its MD and CEO Atul Kumar Goel for two years.
The central government, through a notification dated August 26, extended the term of office of Atul Kumar Goel as UCO Bank’s managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Goel’s current term was to expire on November 1, 2021.
On Friday, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra had also informed about extensions given to their MD & CEOs.
The government has also extended the terms of two executive directors each in Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India, and one executive director of Central Bank of India.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.