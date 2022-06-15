Govt appoints 4 non-official directors on RBI central board

The government on Tuesday appointed Anand Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra Dholakia as part-time non-official directors on the central board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The appointment will remain valid for four years with effect from June 14, the central bank said in a press release.

Anand Mahindra is chairman of the Mahindra Group, non-executive chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra. Venu Srinivasan is chairman emeritus of two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company. Pankaj Patel is chairman and managing director of Zydus Lifesciences while Ravindra Dholakia is the former member of the Monetary Policy Committee.

With the appointments, the RBI’s central board now consists of five official members and 10 non-official members. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and deputy governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, MD Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar are the official directors.

Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Satish Kashinath Marathe, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, Ajay Seth and Sanjay Malhotra are non-official directors of the central bank.

The central board of the RBI comprises official directors, which include the governor and four deputy governors. The government appoints 10 non-official directors, two directors are government officials while four directors are appointed from each of the four local boards.