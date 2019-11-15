Government notifies rules under insolvency law for resolution of financial service providers

The corporate affairs ministry has notified the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019 (Rules).

The move also comes against the backdrop of instances of various FSPs facing problems.

The government on Friday notified rules under the insolvency law to deal with resolution of financial service providers, excluding banks. The corporate affairs ministry has notified the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019 (Rules). It will provide a generic framework for insolvency and liquidation proceedings of systemically important Financial Service Providers (FSPs) other than banks, an official statement said.

“The special framework provided under Section 227 of the Code for financial service providers is essentially aimed at serving as an interim mechanism to deal with any exigency pending introduction of a full-fledged enactment to deal with financial resolution of banks and other systemically important financial service providers,” it said. The move also comes against the backdrop of instances of various FSPs facing problems.

