Government mulls merger of PNB, OBC and P&SB

In a move aimed at providing succour to start-ups, most of which have been slapped with tax notices, the government is considering raising the funding limit in a start-up that would be exempted from the so-called angel tax to Rs 25 crore from the current Rs 10 crore.

Sources told FE that the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) could also recognise companies that are in operation for up to 10 years as start-ups (instead of the current seven years), if they fulfil other criteria on innovation and turnover.

The angel tax is typically an impost on the extra capital raised by an unlisted firm through the issue of shares over and above their fair market value.

It will pip Bank of Baroda (into which Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank have recently merged) to become the second biggest public sector bank. The net NPA ratio of PNB and OBC stood at 8.22% and 7.15%, respectively, as of December quarter, having improved from 11.24% and 10.48% at the end of March 2018.

PNB surprised analysts by recording a 7% rise in net profit in the three months through December 2018 following losses in three previous quarters. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week lifted various restrictions on OBC, which had been under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework since October 2017. Although Punjab and Sind Bank has witnessed losses in the first two quarters of this fiscal, on top of the losses in the last fiscal, it hasn’t made into the central bank’s watch list and its net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of 5.25% is relatively decent.

The successful experience of merging State Bank of India with five of its subsidiaries and Bharatiya Mahila Bank, and the amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank have given the government confidence that another round of consolidation can be handled without hiccups. However, given that PNB, OBC and Punjab & Sind Bank, while witnessing an improvement in their finances are not out of the woods yet, the government may choose to wait until their recovery takes roots, said another source.

Presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20, finance minister Piyush Goyal said: “Amalgamation of banks has also been done to reap the benefits of economies of scale, improved access to capital and to cover a larger geographical spread.”