Government appoints 14 executive directors in banks

As many as 14 general managers have been appointed as executive directors in different public sector banks, according to an official order issued Thursday. Shanti Lal Jain and Vikramaditya Singh Khichi have been appointed as executive directors in the Bank of Baroda initially for a period of three years, it said. They will be eligible for extension in their term by two years after review of their performance, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Jain is the general manager of the Allahabad Bank and Khichi is the general manager in the Dena Bank. Agyey Kumar Azad, the general manager of the Bank of India, has been named as executive director in the Punjab National Bank. Gopal Singh Gusain and Manas Ranjan Biswal have been appointed as executive director in the Union Bank of India initially for a period of three years, the order said. Both are working as general managers in the Punjab National Bank.

Vijay Dube, the general Manager of the Vijaya Bank, will be executive director in the Oriental Bank of Commerce. Alok Srivastava, the general manager of the Punjab National Bank, has been appointed as executive director in the Central Bank of India. Hemant Kumar Tamta and Sanjay Kumar will be executive directors of the Bank of Maharashtra and the United Bank of India, respectively. Tamta is the general manager of the Canara Bank and Kumar is with the United Bank of India.

P R Rajgopal, the general Manager of the Union Bank of India, has been named as executive director in the Allahabad Bank for three years, the order said. The government had on Wednesday appointed managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) in 10 public sector banks. Four of them were working at the level of executive director.

The names of new incumbents have also been appointed in their place. Shenoy Vishwanath Vittal will be executive director in the Indian Bank in place of A S Rajeev, who was appointed as the MD and CEO of the Bank of Maharashtra. Vittal is the general manager of the Union Bank of India.

Ajit Kumar Das, the general manager of the Canara Bank, has been named as executive director in the United Bank of India in place of Ashok Kumar Pradhan. Pradhan had earlier been appointed as the MD and CEO of the United Bank of India. Ajay K Khurana will be executive director in the Syndicate Bank. He is at present the general manager of the Vijaya Bank. Khurana has been appointed in place of S S Mallikarjuna who had been named as the MD and CEO of the Allahabd Bank.

Dinesh Kumar Poonam Chand Garg, the general manager of the Bank of India, will be executive director in the Union Bank of India. He has been appointed in place of Atul Kumar Goel, who had been named as the MD and CEO of the UCO Bank. Their appointments come more than three months after they were recommended by the Banks Board Bureau, an advisory body formed by the government for top level appointments in the banks. The BBB had recommended 22 bankers to be appointed as executive directors in different public sector banks through its order dated June 16.