  • MORE MARKET STATS

Global banks warn of possible losses from hedge fund default

By: |
March 29, 2021 5:20 PM

Credit Suisse didn't identify the “significant” hedge fund or the other banks affected, or give other details of what happened. News reports identified the hedge fund as New York-based Archegos Capital Management.

hedge fundCredit Suisse didn't identify the ‘significant’ hedge fund or the other banks affected, or give other details of what happened. (Representative Image)

Swiss bank Credit Suisse said Monday it may have suffered a “highly significant” loss from a default by a US-based hedge fund on margin calls that it and other banks made last week, while Japan’s Nomura said it could face a loss of USD 2 billion due to an event with a US client.

Credit Suisse didn’t identify the “significant” hedge fund or the other banks affected, or give other details of what happened. News reports identified the hedge fund as New York-based Archegos Capital Management. “Following the failure of the fund to meet these margin commitments, Credit Suisse and a number of other banks are in the process of exiting these positions,” the company said.

Related News

The Financial Times reported that Archegos had large exposures to ViacomCBS and several Chinese technology stocks and was hit hard after shares of the US media group fell last week. A margin call is triggered when investors borrow using their stock portfolio as collateral and have to make up the balance required by banks when the share prices fall and the collateral is worthless.

Credit Suisse said that “while at this time it is premature to quantify the exact size of the loss resulting from this exit, it could be highly significant and material to our first-quarter results, notwithstanding the positive trends announced in our trading statement earlier this month.” Credit Suisse said that it plans to issue an update “in due course.”

Nomura said that on Friday “an event occurred” that could subject one of its US subsidiaries to a loss of USD 2 billion based on market prices on Friday. It didn’t identify the client. The bank said, “there will be no issues related to the operations or financial soundness” of Nomura or its US subsidiary.

The Archegos website was not immediately available.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Global banks warn of possible losses from hedge fund default
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Manappuram Finance looks to take MFI arm Asirwad Microfinance public
2Banks to conduct special clearing operations for closure of government accounts on March 31: RBI
3Govt unlikely to continue with zero-coupon bond route to recap PSU banks