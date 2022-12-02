Global Banking Summit: Canara Bank receives Banker’s Bank of the Year Award 2022

Canara Bank on Friday announced winning the Banker’s Bank of the Year Award 2022 for the India segment. The bank received the prestigious award during the Global Banking Summit which was organised in London.

Expressing gratitude to his customers, investors, and other stakeholders, Canara Bank Managing Director and CEO L V Prabhakar received the award. The selection of winners is judged on the basis of their ability to deliver returns, strategy, innovation, technology and product & services in their respective geographies in the last 12 months.

The Bankers’ Bank of the year awards are considered like Oscar awards for the banking sector. With bagging this award, the Canara Bank has been adjudged as the Best Bank in India for 2022.

The Banker’s magazine is the world’s premier banking and finance resource for more than 180 countries across the globe. The Banker’s magazine is from the Financial Times (FT) group, which is the British based global financial daily newspaper. It was founded in 1888 and is the leading business/financial newspaper in the world.