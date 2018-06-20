General insurers’ premium grew 12% in April-May

In the first two months of the current financial year, general insurers saw a growth of 12% (year-on-year) in gross direct premium underwritten at Rs 24,209.86 crore as against Rs 21,613.32 crore in the last financial year. Officials in the industry say that growth has been mostly coming in from health and motor segments, while insurance for engineering and fire segments has yet to pick up. According to the data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), The New India Assurance Company continued its dominant position with market share of around 17% and growth of 12.28%. While other public sector insurers like United India Insurance and National Insurance Company saw negative growth in April and May. The Oriental Insurance registered highest growth of 17.31% in the first two months of current fiscal, among four public sector insurance companies.

G Srinivasan, chairman-cum-managing director of The New India Assurance Co, said, “For us we have seen positive growth in the retail segments such as health and motor insurance. Even for the industry, growth has come in primarily in both these segments.” He added, but growth from traditional lines of business such as engineering and fire insurance has been lower. Currently, health and motor insurance constitute around 50-55% of the business, and with the launch of NHPS in this financial year, health insurance will get huge boost.

Private players like Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, SBI General Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance, among others, saw high double digit growth. Among the private insurers, ICICI Lombard General Insurance had market share of 10% and saw gross direct premium underwritten at Rs 2,465.26 crore in April and May as against Rs 2,146.78 crore in previous financial year growing by 14.84%.

Senior officials in the industry stated that in the last financial year corporate business had not picked up. But this year with expectations of positive growth in the country, we might witness surge even in segments like fire, marine and engineering line of business. Apart from general insurance, stand alone health insurance companies also saw a surge in their premium at 36.34% in the month of April and May. “With an aim to get around `20,000 crore in the form of premiums from new health insurance scheme, while crop insurance will continue to grow at 15%, overall we hope even in this fiscal, industry can grow in the range of 15-20%,” said head of a leading insurance company.