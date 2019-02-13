SBI, Bank of Baroda among 4 PSU banks penalised crores of rupees by RBI; check which is fined how much

The monetary penalty has been imposed for non compliance with various directions issued by the RBI, the central bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed crores of rupees worth of monetary penalty on four PSU banks, including the large ones State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda. The monetary penalty has been imposed for non compliance with various directions issued by the RBI.

RBI has slapped a penalty of Rs 1 crore on SBI — India’s largest bank, it said. Further, it has levied a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Bank of Baroda too — another large PSU bank. Union Bank of India also has been fined to the tune of Rs 1 crore. On the other hand, Corporation Bank has been slapped with a penalty of Rs 2 crore.

