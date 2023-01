Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar to be released from jail

Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar got interim relief from Bombay High court in connection with an alleged loan fraud case involving the bank and Videocon Group.

Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar were arrested by India's federal investigating agency last month and will be released from jail following the court order.

Former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar and her husband on Monday got interim relief from an Indian court in connection with an alleged loan fraud case involving the bank and Videocon Group, her lawyer said. The Kochhars were arrested by India’s federal investigating agency last month and will be released from jail following the court order. The High Court of Bombay said the arrests were illegal, sources told Reuters.

