Former Canara Bank executive director P V Bharathi assumes charge at Corporation Bank

By: | Published: February 3, 2019 7:35 PM

Canara Bank executive director P V Bharathi on Friday took charge as managing director and CEO of public-sector lender Corporation Bank.

Bharathi has worked for more than 37 years across areas in branches, regional offices, circle offices. and head office.

Canara Bank executive director P V Bharathi on Friday took charge as managing director and CEO of public-sector lender Corporation Bank, the bank said in a statement.

A graduate in Science and a Bachelor of Education, Bharathi completed her Masters in Arts (Economics). she is a certified associate of Indian Institute of Bankers and has done an integrated course on banking & finance from NIBM, Pune.

Bharathi was appointed as executive director of Canara Bank in 2016 where she headed various departments including HR, corporate credit, retail banking, credit monitoring, recovery, risk management, information and technology, audit and inspection, international banking, treasury etc.

A seasoned banker, Bharathi has worked for more than 37 years across areas in branches, regional offices, circle offices and head office.

Bharathi was the Board of various subsidiaries of Canara Bank and a Joint Venture – M/s. Commercial Indo Bank in Moscow.

Currently, she has been appointed as Scheduled Commercial Banks’ (SCBs) nominee Director on the Board of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) by Government of India.

She has served in different branches in the national capital region (NCR) and also in Tamil Nadu. She has experience in rural, semi-urban, urban and metro branches of the bank as also in administrative offices of the bank, PTI reported.

Corporation Bank reported a net profit of Rs 103 crore for Q2 FY19 as provision for bad loans declined sharply.

The loss during the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year was Rs 1,035.20 crore, PTI quoted bank’s regulatory filing.

The total income went down to Rs 4,216.79 crore during the period under review, compared with Rs 5,344.59 crore a year ago.

