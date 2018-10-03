Foreign investors to get a pie in Indian PSUs; government mulling overseas listing of Bharat-22 ETF

Once the government takes a final call on the overseas listing, investment bankers will be appointed to assess the demand.

After raising about Rs 22,900 crore through two tranches of Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the domestic markets, the Narendra Modi government is now looking at the overseas listing of the ETF, as part of its efforts to raise foreign capital, the PTI reported citing an official. The talks to tap the overseas markets, however, are in the initial stage. Once the government takes a final call on the overseas listing, investment bankers will be appointed to assess the demand and a final decision will then be taken on which stock exchange the ETF will be listed, the official told the news agency.

Bharat-22 ETF was introduced in Union Budget 2017 as a vehicle to achieve the disinvestment target by the government, after the success of first state-run companies’ exchange-traded fund CPSE ETF. The government had raised Rs 3,000 crore in March 2014 with the launch of its first CPSE ETF. Later on, it further mobilised Rs 8,500 crore via two follow-on offers.

The Bharat-22 ETF consists of 16 central public sector enterprises, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), NTPC, NHPC, ONGC, BPCL, Coal India, Nalco, and three private sector firms namely Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ITC and Axis Bank, the strategic holding of Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI). The State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda are the only public sector banks figure in the Bharat-22 index

The ETF route is considered safer for disinvestment as it is not impacted by stock market volatility, the official told the news agency. While the government had fetched about Rs 14,500 crore through the first tranche of Bharat-22 in November 2017, Rs 8,400 crore was raised in the second tranche in June 2018.

For the current financial year, the government aims to mop up Rs 80,000 crore through disinvestment as against Rs 1,03 lakh crore raised in the last financial year.