FM Nirmala Sitharaman to be the chief guest at FE awards function today

Union minister for finance and corporate affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will be the chief guest at the FE Best Banks Awards to be held in the country’s financial capital on Friday. Sitharaman will preside over the function to be attended by stalwarts from the corporate and financial sectors.

With the economy having bounced back after a couple of difficult years, the mood in India Inc is distinctly upbeat and the FM’s views on the next course of action by the government, would be keenly awaited. Sitharaman has rolled out quite a few measures during the pandemic to jump-start the economy and these have not just helped smaller units survive the disruption but have also ensured that the stress in the financial system is contained.

Indeed, the financial sector appears to have weathered the storm; most balance sheets are well-capitalised and lenders are now looking forward to a revival in the demand for credit, signs of which are already evident.

The FE Best Banks Awards will honour the standout performances across banks, non-banking finance companies, small finance banks and fintechs under challenging circumstances. The awards will also celebrate the success of individuals who have showed that they are a cut above the rest and can take on any challenge.

The Lifetime Achievement Award has been won by Keki Mistry, vice-chairman & CEO, HDFC, for his stellar contribution to mortgage finance. While Padmaja Chunduru, former MD & CEO, Indian Bank, has won the Banker of the Year award for 2019-20, the winner for 2020-21 is Sandeep Bakhshi, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank. Both have exhibited exemplary leadership skills in extremely difficult situations.

All the winners have been picked by an independent jury, chaired by S Ramadorai, former vice-chairman, TCS, and comprising R Shankar Raman, director, Larsen & Toubro; Amit Chandra, chairman, Bain Capital; Biswamohan Mahapatra, former ED, Reserve Bank of India and chairman, NPCI; Sharad Sharma, founder, iSPIRT; Amit Tandon, managing director, IiAS. EY was the knowledge partner for the exercise and put together the data and information for the jury.

Also read Nirmala Sitharaman’s Nagaland tour: FM lauds banks for achieving Mudra, Stand-Up India targets