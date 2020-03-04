FM introduces Bill to prevent PMC Bank-like crisis

There are 1,540 cooperative banks in the country with `8.60 crore depositors, having total savings of about `5 lakh crore. (Image: PTI)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday introduced in the Lok Sabha a Bill that seeks to protect the interest of small depositors by bringing co-operative banks under the RBI regulations. Calling the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill the “need of the hour”, Sitharaman said it is required to avoid a PMC Bank-like crisis in future. The Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank crisis put a lot of small depositors in difficulty, trigering calls for government action, she added.

There are 1,540 cooperative banks in the country with `8.60 crore depositors, having total savings of about `5 lakh crore. The Bill seeks to strengthen the regulatory oversight of co-operative banks by bringing them under the RBI’s tough banking regulation guidelines. This will also add to the central bank’s power to regulate these entities.

However, administrative issues at these co-operatives will continue to be guided by the Registrar of Cooperative.

The Bill aims at ensuring better management and proper regulation of cooperative banks so that their affairs are conducted in a transparent manner and depositors’ interest is protected. It also proposes to strengthen cooperative banks by increasing professionalism, enabling access to capital, improving governance and ensuring sound banking through the RBI.

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman had said that to strengthen cooperative banks, amendments would be brought in the Banking Regulation Act for increasing professionalism, enabling access to capital and improving governance and oversight for sound banking through the RBI.

PMC Bank was found to have given over `6,700 crore loan to a single realty company HDIL through alleged fraudulent means and also hid the stress from the RBI by creating separate books of accounts.