Fintechs are paving path for greater financial inclusion in India

Despite two waves of the Coronavirus pandemic that unleashed devastation across most areas, India has an 87% Fintech adoption rate that is substantially more than the world’s average adoption rate of 64%.

By Kapil Rana

Fintech organizations have a wide scope of business in India, particularly around payment lending, personal finance management, and regulation technologies. Needless to say, that nations’ immense population, expanding the number of web users, and the government’s endeavours to make the nation digital are bringing numerous new opportunities for Fintech and new companies. Financial organizations, new businesses, investors, and controllers are accepting Fintech and utilizing those opportunities to stand in the competition and grow fast. In recent years, India has seen the development of various new start-ups, regulators, the public and private financial institutions that have made the Indian Fintech market the fastest developing business sector in the world.

Despite two waves of the Coronavirus pandemic that unleashed devastation across most areas, India has an 87% Fintech adoption rate that is substantially more than the world’s average adoption rate of 64%. India has witnessed 2.7 billion dollars of Fintech investment last year. This was the second largest investment close to 3.5 billion dollars in 2019 as confirmed by Professional Service Firm KPMG. Likewise, the report of Florida-headquartered ACI worldwide uncovered that 25.5 Billion constant exchanges were made in India in 2020 that is the highest in the world.

It goes without saying that the increased adoption of Fintech technologies powered by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, process automation, and Blockchain has transformed the financial world. These advancements empower Fintech to run colossal measures of information through calculations designed to distinguish patterns and risk, fake practices, spam information, and make or suggest the right moves.

FinTech organizations utilizing these innovations to assist organizations to manage and control activities like managing and controlling their finance, fulfilling tax compliance, paying and accepting bills, and utilizing other financial administrations according to the requirements. They additionally empower customers, organizations, and entrepreneurs to have a superior comprehension of investment and purchasing risk. Till today, countless new businesses and financial institutions are accepting Fintech to control and manage their financial operation and decrease their functional expense. However, still there are many difficulties and bottlenecks in the adoption of financial technologies, which are making it hard for organizations to use its benefits entirely.

Key Challenges for Fintech Start-ups Companies

Cyber security is the biggest challenge for Fintech businesses. The risk of information leakage, malware, security break, cloud-based security risk, phishing, and identity threat is making the Fintech businesses helpless at some point or others. Such dangers are unwarranted by clients, therefore, Fintech associations need to advance their technologies, teach customers, and make powerful policies to eliminate such dangers.

Fintech organizations work in a joint effort with traditional financial institutions in different manners like association, incubation, and acquisition, and so on. This joint effort poses many obstacles like the two players have their own arrangement of rules relating to size, productivity, and acknowledgments. Likewise, Fintech organizations are essentially intended to work with a modern working model. So, it is a bit hard for them to keep a smooth relationship with traditional banks and other financial institutions. Also, Banks fear working with Fintech as they risk losing their reliability.

Further, banking and other monetary foundations are strictly regulated. Similarly, Fintech organizations in India should be intensely managed with policies that will assist them with moderating the possible dangers of network safety. However, many existing monetary laws and government strategies are not completely favorable for Fintech start-ups in the Indian financial sectors.

Most of the Indian clients are still utilizing cash rather than tech-driven options like UPI transactions. Fintech is attempting to assemble a credit-only economy and this will be a significant snag for them to handle, particularly to push conventional Indian buyers to embrace digital payments. Dependency on cash, cybercrime, and poor internet services are a couple of obstacles among others that are making it hard for Fintech organizations to do business in India.

Summarizing

Post demonetization, the number of Fintech businesses in India has been substantially increased. These businesses are vivaciously working on different sub-areas like mobile POS (point of sale), internet banking solutions through neo banking, managing compliance-related issues on a solitary platform, credit management, and so on. Thanks to the innovative Fintech plan of action that is bringing great advancements in the fields of finance and technology to help organizations and small businesses in their processes.

The fintech business model is working with a remarkable and consistent framework that permits entrepreneurs, business owners, and proprietors to go through huge information and make better choices in their businesses. There is no denying that Fintech is forming the future of next-generation financial solutions, and despite the way that there are a few obstacles that Fintech companies are coming across in the current business landscape, they have certainly a thriving future in India.

(The author is founder and chairman Hostbooks. Views are personal and not necessarily that of Financial Express Online.)