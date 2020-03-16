Finmin officials support FM Nirmala Sitharaman over address to SBI staff

Officials on the condition of anonymity said whatever the finance minister said at the function was justified.

Officials at the finance ministry have come out in support of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been criticised on the social media and by the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation for being ‘insensitive’ in the way she was heard addressing SBI officials in Guwahati in a leaked audio clip.

She was heard calling the bank’s attitude ‘heartless’ for not resolving the purported issues of Assam’s tea garden workers.

Officials on the condition of anonymity said whatever the finance minister said at the function was justified as she expressed legitimate concerns over the functioning of state- and local-level SBI officers.

“She was lamenting at insensitivity of local bank officials and pulled up the officers of the state level banker’s committee. In fact, their insensitive action had deprived almost 8 lakh tea garden workers from accessing their Jan-Dhan bank account dues for more than a year,” another official said.

Tea garden workers were not being able to get their own DBT benefits withdrawn, the official said.

The audio clip is believed to have been recorded at the Guwahati Financial Inclusion Conclave on February 27.

This prompted the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation to issue a press release on Friday condemning Sitharaman of alleged “unsavoury attack” at the function. However, the said press release was later withdrawn.