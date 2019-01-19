Fincare SFB plans to raise Rs 300 crore to fund expansion

The bank has gross assets under management (AUM) of Rs 2,899 crore, which is likely to touch Rs 10,000 crore.

Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) is planning to raise Rs 250-300 crore in the next 12 months to fund its expansion plans. The bank has gross assets under management (AUM) of `2,899 crore, which is likely to touch Rs 10,000 crore.

According to MD and CEO Rajeev Yadav, there are enough opportunities for small banks as a large section of the population is still under-penetrated and under-served. “As we grow, we need to bring in more capital since the bank growth rate is good and we expect that we will need more capital. We will be raising about `250 crore to `300 crore, either from domestic or foreign investors, in the next 12 months.