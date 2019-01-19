Fincare SFB plans to raise Rs 300 crore to fund expansion

By: | Published: January 19, 2019 1:35 AM

Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) is planning to raise Rs 250-300 crore in the next 12 months to fund its expansion plans.

banking sector, banking industryThe bank has gross assets under management (AUM) of Rs 2,899 crore, which is likely to touch Rs 10,000 crore.

Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) is planning to raise Rs 250-300 crore in the next 12 months to fund its expansion plans. The bank has gross assets under management (AUM) of `2,899 crore, which is likely to touch Rs 10,000 crore.

According to MD and CEO Rajeev Yadav, there are enough opportunities for small banks as a large section of the population is still under-penetrated and under-served. “As we grow, we need to bring in more capital since the bank growth rate is good and we expect that we will need more capital. We will be raising about `250 crore to `300 crore, either from domestic or foreign investors, in the next 12 months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Fincare SFB plans to raise Rs 300 crore to fund expansion
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition