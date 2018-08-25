​​​
  4. Finance Ministry ranks PNB as best PSU bank for digital transactions

Finance Ministry ranks PNB as best PSU bank for digital transactions

A central government report has ranked Punjab National Bank (PNB) as the best PSU bank in the overall digital transactions category in India.

By: | Published: August 25, 2018 7:01 PM
Finance Ministry ranks PNB as best PSU bank for digital transactions

A central government report has ranked Punjab National Bank (PNB) as the best PSU bank in the overall digital transactions category in India.

According to a PNB statement on Saturday, the report card on the banking sector’s performance in digital transactions as on July 31, 2018 was prepared by the Ministry of Finance.

As per the Department of Financial Services (DFS) findings, PNB’s average percentage of technical declines is only 0.83 per cent of the total transactions.

It has been rated as the sixth best in the overall category amongst all banks in India for digital performance.

“The bank is fully committed to ‘Digital India’ initiative,” the statement said.

“The bank is rated as ‘Good’ by the government with a score of ’71’ which is the highest category of performance.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top