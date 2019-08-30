Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet PSU bank chiefs today; will govt announce more mergers?

The meeting with the bankers will take place at 2 pm today. The finance minister is also expected to brief media about the meeting at 4 pm.

Taking the PSB merger agenda of the last government further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet chiefs of public sector lenders on Friday. The meeting with the bankers will take place at 2 pm today. The finance minister is also expected to brief media about the meeting at 4 pm, CNBC TV18 reported citing unidentified sources. Indian Bank, OBC, Corporation Bank are some of the banks called for the meeting today, the report added. In the previous term of the Modi government, five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank were merged with State Bank of India. SImilarly, Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank merged with Bank of Baroda which came into effect from April 1, 2019. According to the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts of 1970 and 1980, the government must consult the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before planning of merger plan.

Notably, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has promoted the idea of consolidation in the public sector banks to make them globally competitive and better players in the banking space. “I think India needs fewer and mega banks which are strong because in every sense, from borrowing rates to optimum utilisation, the economies of scale as far as the banking sector is concerned are of great help,” Arun Jaitley had said in February this year.

Also read: As Zomato Gold numbers swelled, restaurants had to foot the bill for higher valuation

Watch: How to file ITR-1 in less than 15 minutes

In May this year, global news agency Reuters had reported that the new government may look to merge government run Punjab National Bank with two other PSU banks including Oriental Bank of Commerce, Andhra Bank and Allahabad Bank after the elections. The government plans to do such to limit the number of state run banks to 5-6 in the country, the report added.