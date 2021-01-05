  • MORE MARKET STATS

Federal Bank’s gross advances rise 6% YoY in Q3

January 5, 2021 3:45 AM

Federal Bank’s deposits grew 12% year-on-year during the third quarter of the current fiscal while gross advances reported a 6% year-on-year growth, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's liquidity coverage ratio was at 248.26% for the December quarter.

The Kerala-based lender said at the end of the December quarter, total deposits stood at Rs 161,670 crore, against Rs 144,592 crore in the year-ago period. Advances at the end of the third quarter stood at Rs 128,174 crore, compared with Rs 120,861 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

CASA was at Rs 55,739 crore during the quarter under review, an year-on-year increase of 23%. The CASA ratio was at 34.48%.

The lender’s liquidity coverage ratio was at 248.26% for the December quarter, compared to 181.30% for the year-ago period and 266.27% for the second quarter of the fiscal.

