Federal Bank’s gross advances rise 6% YoY in Q3

Federal Bank’s deposits grew 12% year-on-year during the third quarter of the current fiscal while gross advances reported a 6% year-on-year growth, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The lender's liquidity coverage ratio was at 248.26% for the December quarter.
The Kerala-based lender said at the end of the December quarter, total deposits stood at Rs 161,670 crore, against Rs 144,592 crore in the year-ago period. Advances at the end of the third quarter stood at Rs 128,174 crore, compared with Rs 120,861 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.