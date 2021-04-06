Federal Bank’s deposits grow 13% in Q4

Advances at the end of the fourth quarter stood at Rs 134,876 crore, compared with Rs 124,153 crore in the same period last year.

Federal Bank’s deposits rose 13% year-on-year (YoY) during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal, while gross advances reported a 9% Y-o-Y growth, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender said at the end of March 2021 quarter, total deposits stood at Rs 172,655 crore, against Rs 152,290 crore in the year-ago period.

Advances at the end of the fourth quarter stood at Rs 134,876 crore, compared with Rs 124,153 crore in the same period last year.

CASA is seen at Rs 58,381 crore during Q4, an y-o-y increase of 26%. The CASA ratio is reported at 33.81%.

The liquidity coverage ratio was at 206.91% for the March quarter, compared to 196.65% in the year-ago period and 248.86% for the third quarter of the fiscal.