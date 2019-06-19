Federal Bank to raise up to Rs 500 cr through Basel III-compliant bonds

By: |
Published: June 19, 2019 12:04:50 PM

Private sector lender Federal Bank Wednesday announced plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds on private placement basis.

Shares of Federal Bank were trading 0.05 per cent lower at Rs 104.85 apiece on BSE.Shares of Federal Bank were trading 0.05 per cent lower at Rs 104.85 apiece on BSE.

Private sector lender Federal Bank Wednesday announced plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds on private placement basis.

“The board of the bank has approved the issuance of 1,000 unsecured, listed, redeemable Basel III compliant tier II bonds having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore aggregating to Rs 500 crore (debentures), on a private placement basis,” Federal Bank said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Federal Bank were trading 0.05 per cent lower at Rs 104.85 apiece on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Federal Bank to raise up to Rs 500 cr through Basel III-compliant bonds
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop