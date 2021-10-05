Federal Bank Q2 deposits, advances grow 10%

CASA is seen at Rs 62,191 crore during the second quarter, a y-o-y increase of 18%.

Federal Bank’s deposits and advances grew by 10 % year-on-year (y-o-y) during the second quarter of the current fiscal, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The Kerala-based lender said that at the end of the September 2021 quarter, total deposits stood at Rs 1,71,995 crore, as against Rs 1,56,747 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, advances at the end of the second quarter stands at Rs 1,37,309 crore, compared to Rs 1,25,209 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal.

CASA is seen at Rs 62,191 crore during the second quarter, a y-o-y increase of 18%. CASA ratio is reported at 36.16 %. Liquidity coverage ratio is reported at 225.94 % for the September quarter, compared to 266.27 % for the year-ago period and 215.96% for Q1 of the fiscal.