Federal Bank launches credit card in partnership with Visa

September 04, 2021 4:15 AM

The card, which comes in three variants, is packaged with a range of offers, and is currently being offered to existing customers of the bank.

The three variants of the card are named Celesta, Imperio and Signet, each of which is designed to cater to the needs of different segments of customers.

Federal Bank on Friday launched its credit card in association with Visa. The bank is also on course to launch variants of the Rupay credit card in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).



Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO of the bank, said, “Our credit card is completely digital with a 3-click application approach which would make the card instantly available for use on FedMobile, our mobile banking application. We are glad we could take this digital leap and provide consumers with the convenience they expect. We are delighted to bring forth our credit card to customers in partnership with Visa.”

The three variants of the card are named Celesta, Imperio and Signet, each of which is designed to cater to the needs of different segments of customers. Celesta card is targeted at HNIs, Imperio is for family-oriented customers and Signet is targeted at young, early professionals.

To equip customers with the best facilities in the industry, the bank will be offering them credit cards with the lowest dynamic annual percentage rate starting from 0.49% per month (5.88% per annum).

