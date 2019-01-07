FE Best Banks Awards: The Jury is in, countdown begins

The jury felt Axis Bank had done well to adapt to the new digital era and was impressed with the innovation taking place both on the borrowing and lending sides; the private sector bank walked away with the Best Digital Bank award.

India’s banks today face many challenges among them an increasingly digitised environment and more demanding and aspirational customers. Thanks to digitisiation, the competition among intermediaries is now more keen than ever. While some have taken their time to come up the curve, others have grasped the opportunity quickly. These are the lenders that quickly tailor their products and processes to meet the needs of their customers. Indeed, the FE Best Banks jury’s task is becoming harder by the day as banks turn out one winning products after another. But chairman S Ramadorai, former chairman Tata Consultancy Services, and his team — the FE Best Banks jury for 2016-17 — put their minds to the task spending an afternoon checking out not only the performances of the banks, NBFCs and fintechs but also various products and services on offer.

Other members of the team were R Shankar Raman, CFO, Larsen& Toubro, Leo Puri, managing director, UTI Asset Management, Biswamohan Mahapatra, former executive director, Reserve Bank of India, and Sharad Sharma, founder, Ispirt. The data crunching for the entire exercise was done by consulting firm EY.

Indian Bank, HDFC Bank and Citi India were adjudged the best lenders in their respective categories. All these banks were able to do well at a time when the demand for corporate credit was slow and demonetisation had disrupted the economy.

Bajaj Finance was chosen the best NBFC while CanFin Homes was the runner up in this segment. The jury felt Axis Bank had done well to adapt to the new digital era and was impressed with the innovation taking place both on the borrowing and lending sides; the private sector bank walked away with the Best Digital Bank award. The way in which Kotak Mahindra Bank has designed its savings bank product impressed the jury and it was chosen the winner. While it might appear that all home loan products are the same, the jury picked one offered by Bank of Baroda as the best in the industry. Fintechs never cease to amaze us and the jury was pleasantly surprised at the kind of innovation taking place. This time around, the winners in the fintech category were Scripbox, CreditVidya and Policy Bazaar.