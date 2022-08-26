FE Best Banks Awards LIVE: Watch

FE Best Banks Awards, India’s one of the most prestigious banking awards, is taking place in Mumbai today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the chief guest at the prestigious event.

FM Sitharaman’s presence at the FE Best Bank Awards is of extreme significance as she is expected to share her major concerns related to Indian economy. The event started with the conversation between Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and Shyamal Majumdar, Editor, Financial Express.

Watch the LIVE streaming here:

The awards will honour the big-wigs of the financial and corporate world, who have achieved the new heights in the banking sector.