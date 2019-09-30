FE Best Banks Awards LIVE: SBI, HDFC Bank, others to be rewarded; check who gets what

State Bank of India (SBI) will get the award for the best home loan product (long tenors).

FE Best Banks Awards will be held at 6:30 pm on Monday in Mumbai. The award ceremony will see the presence of the country’s leading banks, NBFCs, small finance banks and fintechs. While Romesh Sobti, CEO and MD, IndusInd Bank, will take home the Lifetime Achievement Award, Sanjiv Bajaj, MD and CEO, Bajaj Finserv, will be awarded the Banker of the Year award for 2017-18. Similarly, State Bank of India (SBI) will get the award for the best home loan product (long tenors). Kotak Mahindra Bank has been awarded the best savings bank product for the second year in a row. HDFC Bank, HSBC and Indian Bank will also get awarded. The jury comprises chairperson S Ramadorai, former chairman, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and a team comprising R Shankar Raman, director & CFO, Larsen & Toubro, Leo Puri, former managing director, UTI Asset Management, Biswamohan Mahapatra, former executive director, Reserve Bank of India, and Sharad Sharma, founder, Ispirt.