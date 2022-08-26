India’s one of the most prestigious banking awards, the FE Best Banks Awards, are set to take place in the country’s financial capital Mumbai on Friday. Needless to say, the awards will be attended by the big-wigs of the financial and corporate world. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the chief guest at the event.

The Awards will honour the stalwart performances by banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), small finance banks and fintechs across India. The winners have been chosen by an independent high-power jury, chaired by S Ramadorai, former vice-chairman, TCS. The jury also comprises R Shankar Raman, director, Larsen & Tourbo; Biswamohan Mahapatra, former ED, RBI, and chairman, NPCI; Amit Chandra, chairman, Bain Capital; Sharad Sharma, founder, iSPIRT; and Amit Tandon, MD, IiAS.

Also Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to be the chief guest at FE awards function today

The awards will also celebrate the success and heights achieved by individuals who have proved their mettle in the banking world, and shown that they are a cut above the rest. For example, the lifetime achievement award will be given to Keki Mistry, vice-chairman & CEO, HDFC, for his exceptional contribution to the mortgage finance sector. The decisions and journeys taken by these winners are proof that they can persevere through any stress or challenges head-on. Padmaja Chunduru, former MD & CEO, Indian Bank, has bagged the Banker of the Year award for 2019-20, and Sandeep Bakhshi, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank is the winner for the year 2020-21. Both have shown tremendous leadership and decision-making skills in extremely difficult situations.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s presence at the FE Best Bank Awards is going to be of extreme significance as her opinion and views on the government’s next course of action with respect to the Indian economy, are much awaited. The finance sector survived the Covid-19 storm, thanks to a few measures that were rolled out by Sitharaman during the pandemic to jump-start the economy. These measures not only helped smaller units to face and move past the disruptions but also contained the stress in the financial system.