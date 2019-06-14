Big is beautiful: Merger of PSU general insurance companies to unleash economies of scale

General Insurance: The Union government's proposal to merge public sector general insurance companies will not only lead to consolidation in the market but it will also help the government in meeting its disinvestment target, said stock market and finance sector experts. The government is exploring two options, the first option is to allow New India Assurance to acquire other companies like ONCG acquired HPCL in 2018. In this case, New India Assurance can be allowed to acquire one or two companies like United India Insurance, National Insurance and Oriental Insurance Company Limited. Another option before the government is to merge these companies to create a large public sector giant on the lines of LIC. While there is unanimity over the move but experts are divided over the route to be adopted by the government because both the options have their own advantages and disadvantages. In the last year's budget, then finance minister Arun Jaitley had outlined Modi government's vision to merge three public sector general insurance companies to create a public sector giant on the lines of Life Insurance Corporation of India. As a policy, Modi government has long advocated merger and consolidation of public sector companies to cut down the cost and take advantage of economy of scale. Finance and investment experts endorse the move as it does not make sense for the government to operate four separate companies in the same sector. READ ALSO: Budget 2019: Will PM Modi buck the trend and allot more funds to the scheme that helped him win Lok Sabha polls \u201cWhy a single owner should have three-four different entities in the same vertical. It doesn't make any sense,\u201d said Balwant Jain, a Mumbai based tax and investment advisor. While outlining the government's vision for these public sector insurance companies, Jaitley had said that the merged entity will be listed in the stock market. At present, there are four public sector general insurance companies, New India Assurance, United India Insurance, Oriental India Insurance, and National Insurance Company Limited. State-owned New India Assurance Company is the biggest insurance company in the general insurance market that has 34 private and government companies. New India Assurance has already been listed in the stock market since 2017. \u201cIf the government decides acquisition by New India Assurance then it will lead to price discovery of these companies,\u201d investment and tax expert Balwant Jain told Financial Express online. READ ALSO: It\u2019s not RTGS or NEFT, abolishing these charges will really help the common man However, some other experts are against the move as being a listed company, it will not be easier for the New India Assurance to acquire these companies because all of them are fairly large in size. \u201cThese companies are not small companies,\u201d said SMC Global's Saurabh Jain. \u201cIf the government decides that New India Assurance should acquire these three companies then the market may take it negatively,\u201d Saurabh Jain told Financial Express Online. \u201cThe best way for the government is to independently list these companies in the market. This way the government can also meet its disinvestment targets,\u201d said Saurabh Jain. If the government follows the acquisition route then it will be the fourth major merger and acquisition of public sector companies after Indian Oil-IBP merger in 2007, ONGC's acquisition of HPCL in 2018 and Power Finance Corporation's acquisition of Rural Electrification Corporation this year. READ ALSO: Modi govt achieves Mudra loan target third year in a row; banks gave this much loan last year