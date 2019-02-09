Every default shouldn’t be treated as NPA on 90th day: Piyush Goyal

Law cannot be blind, wherein in 90 days arithmetically it becomes a non-performing asset, said FM Piyush Goyal.

Finance minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that if a borrower does not get its dues from entities like discoms, it should not lead banks to classify that borrower automatically as a defaulter, the Indian Express reported.

“Law cannot be blind, wherein in 90 days arithmetically it becomes a non-performing asset (NPA). We will also discuss this and we hope to resolve it quickly,” Goyal said in a post-budget interaction with the industry members.

The Reserve Bank, on Thursday, had already said that it won’t look again at a controversial circular about recognizing bad assets as default on the first-day itself and discarding loan recast schemes that were issued on February 12 last year.

Goyal said the government could ensure that SEBI takes out a proposal to disclose every default by listed companies. The minister signaled of similar measures to be taken up with RBI too.

Power companies have sought special treatment from the Supreme Court for the power sector in terms of classification of NPAs.

Goyal further called for requirement of specialised development finance institutions (DFIs) such as IDBI, IFCI and ICICI, saying that the asset-liability mismatch results in difficulties for the banking system to support the infrastructure sector.

The government is trying to get the remaining eight banks out of the restrictive prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, he said.

The minister said that that the measures stated in the Interim Budget 2019 were not taken keeping in mind the upcoming elections. “There were 100 things on the table…Issues of need and urgency could not wait,” he said.

Goyal said that Gujarat and Maharashtra are the two states to give details of the farmers to be supported by the proposed farmers support scheme.

CII president Rakesh Bharti Mittal requested Goyal’s intervention to set up DFIs to finance infrastructure. He said the budget balances between maintaining fiscal discipline and welfare of vulnerable sections of society.