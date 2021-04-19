  • MORE MARKET STATS

ESAF Small Finance Bank raises Rs 162 cr via preferential allotment

By: |
April 19, 2021 4:59 PM

Small finance lender ESAF Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 162 crore as equity through preferential allotment of shares.

The shares were priced at 2.64 times pre-issue, and 2.45 times post issue, of its book value as of September 30, 2020, it said.

Small finance lender ESAF Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 162 crore as equity through preferential allotment of shares. A total of Rs 2.18 crore shares were allotted preferentially to certain HNI (high networth individual) investors, including some existing investors, leading to a dilution of around 5 per cent at Rs 75 per share, a release said.

The shares were priced at 2.64 times pre-issue, and 2.45 times post issue, of its book value as of September 30, 2020, it said. “The additional capital raised will strengthen the capital adequacy by about 250 basis points and will support our ambitious growth plan set for FY 22,” the bank’s managing director and CEO K Paul Thomas said in the release.

Related News

As per the unaudited results, the bank has achieved a YoY growth of 25.86 per cent in gross business during FY 2020-21. It reported a 28.04 per cent year-on-year rise in total deposits to Rs 9,000 crore and advances crossed Rs 8,413 crore, registering a growth of 23.61 per cent, as on March 31, 2021. Total business crossed Rs 17,412 crore against Rs 13,835 crore in the year-ago period, the lender said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. ESAF Small Finance Bank raises Rs 162 cr via preferential allotment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SBM bets on tie-ups to grow India ops; not to add branches
2HDFC Bank net up 18% on higher other income
3HDFC Bank Q4 net profit jumps 18% on-yr; board decides against declaring dividend in Mar 2021 amid COVID surge