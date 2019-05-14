ESAF Small Finance Bank net profit soars to Rs 90.28 crore

Kerala-based ESAF Small Finance Bank on Monday said that it has achieved a 234% year-on-year increase in net profit for FY19 at Rs 90.28 crore. During the previous fiscal of 2017-18, net profit stood at Rs 26.99 crore. It said that higher interest income and efficient NPA management helped the lender achieve better result in its second year of operation as a bank. K Paul Thomas, MD and CEO, ESAF Small Finance Bank, said the highly encouraging results showed the growing confidence in the bank. Gross NPA declined to 1.61% from 3.79% during FY18. Net NPA also recorded a decline during the last fiscal to 0.77% from 2.69%. \u201cDespite a slow-down in internal consumption, declining investments and changing macro situations, we were able to improve upon our own benchmarks of performance,\u201d he said.