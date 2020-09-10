ESAF SFB’s fintech conclave to focus on digital banking

Through this conclave, ESAF aims to provide fintech firms a platform to showcase new digital banking solutions that facilitate last-mile financial inclusion.

ESAF Small Finance Bank will organise a fintech conclave and the event will focus on digital banking with innovative technologies.

The conclave is open for start-ups, established and growth-phase technology firms, social innovators and entrepreneurs having innovative solutions that align with ESAF’s core mission to provide responsive banking services to under-served and unserved population of India.

K Paul Thomas, managing director and CEO, ESAF, said: “Digital channel is a key component of the bank’s strategy, and over the years, it has leveraged digital platforms for all its services. The bank is now aiming to look beyond this and wants technologically advanced solutions and their extensive applications to help customers to build sustainable livelihoods. The Fintech Conclave 2020 will be a platform for such digital entrepreneurs.”

