Equitas SFB renews partnership with CSK for IPL 2021

By: |
March 26, 2021 8:20 AM

Equitas Small Finance Bank has renewed its partnership with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming IPL season 2021.

Equitas Small Finance Bank has renewed its partnership with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming IPL season 2021. It will be the official retail banking partner for the franchisee. The CSK team will sport the Equitas SFB logo on the back of the helmet and the cap as part of the team jersey.

Equitas Small Finance Bank was previously associated with the three-time IPL champions from 2018 to 2020. Murali Vaidyanathan, president & and country head, branch banking, Equitas, said: “Through this partnership, we will be able to deepen our association and extend our reach to a diverse segment of our population. The new campaign is in line with the philosophy of our brand, which will provide us an ideal platform to build a sustainable society and a responsible tomorrow.”

Speaking about the association, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said: “We have had a good association over the years, including being champions in the first season of our partnership in 2018. We are thankful for their continued support.”

