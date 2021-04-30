Equitas SFB Q4 PAT soars 162%

The net interest income for Q4FY21 was at Rs 449 crore as against Rs 424 crore in Q4FY20.

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a 162% jump in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 113 crore for Q4Fy21, against Rs 43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income stood at Rs 997 crore as against Rs 799 crore in the year-ago preiod, registering around 25% growth.

Equitas SFB said gross NPA was at 3.59% in Q4FY21 as compared to 4.16% (proforma approach) in Q3FY21 and 2.72% in Q4FY20. Net NPA stood at 1.52% in Q4FY21 as compared to 1.71% (proforma approach) in Q3FY21 and 1.67% in Q4FY20. The provision coverage ratio as at 58.59%.

During the fourth quarter, the bank has written off Rs 171 crore in the micro finance portfolio while the loan loss and provision for FY21 was at Rs 375 crore as against Rs 247 crore in FY20.

The net interest income for Q4FY21 was at Rs 449 crore as against Rs 424 crore in Q4FY20. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 7.57% while the core income (net income other than PSL fees, treasury and others) was at 84%. As of March 31, 2021, total CRAR of the bank at 24.18%, with tier-I CRAR being at 23.23% and tier II CRAR at 0.95%, it added.