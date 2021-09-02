Equitas SFB launches digital FDs on Google Pay in tie-up with Setu

According to a bank release, customers can through the Google Pay app, book high interest rate FDs fully digitally.

Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) has launched an initiative enabling customers to book fixed deposits (FDs) on Google Pay in under two minutes without having to open a bank account. The offering was made possible by connecting application programming interfaces (APIs) built by fintech infrastructure provider Setu. To start with, this functionality will be available for Google Pay users who access the app from Android.

According to a bank release, customers can through the Google Pay app, book high interest rate FDs fully digitally — without having to open a savings account with Equitas Bank on its own spot integrated with the Google Pay platform.

“Google Pay users can book FDs from the comfort of their homes ensuring an easy, safe and hassle-free experience. On maturity, principal and interest of the FD go directly to the Google Pay user’s existing bank account, which could be in any bank in India,” it said.

As an RBI scheduled commercial bank, deposits in Equitas are covered by a deposit guarantee of up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor. Customers can enjoy returns of up to 6.35% for an FD of one year.