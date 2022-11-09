Employees’ strike may hit services on November 19: Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday said that the functioning of its branches and offices might get affected due to the proposed employee union strike on November 19. The lender is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning, it said in a regulatory filing.

BoB said that the general secretary of All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has served a notice of strike to Indian Banks’ Association.

CH Venkatachalam, general secretary, AIBEA, said the call for a strike is over the alleged attacks on unions in different banks and violation of various norms by the lenders. AIBEA observed that what is normally an isolated problem, has been repeating in several banks.

“There are no financial demands, but the strike is in protest of rising attacks on the unions,” he said.

While it is a strike called only by AIBEA, all other unions are supporting the entity, he added. The banking sector has around nine unions, including AIBEA, All India Bank Officers’ Association, National Confederation of Bank Employees, among others.