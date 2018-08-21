Id-ul-Zuha to be celebrated tomorrow: Are banks closed? (Image: Reuters)

As Id-ul-Zuha 2018 will be celebrated on Wednesday, the central government has announced a public holiday. Besides, banks in most states are also going to remain closed tomorrow (August 22) as the country will celebrate Id-ul-Zuha aka Bakrid. Banks in some states as Sikkim and Mizoram may remain open tomorrow.

Id-ul-Zuha is a restrictive holiday and hence it is up to companies or banks to decide whether or not to declare a holiday. The central government revised the date for Bakrid holiday to August 22 instead of August 23 on Monday based on the decision taken by the moon deciding committee headed by Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid.

Unlike, Eid, the date for celebrating Bakrid is decided a little in advance. Hence, the confused over holidays is less. States like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi-NCR have also announced August 22 as a holiday. Schools and government offices will also be closed as the country will celebrate Bakrid, which is celebrated to mark the importance of sacrifice.