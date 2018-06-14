Eid 2018: Is tomorrow bank holiday or not? Here’s what you should know

The tentative date for Eid ul-Fitr is Saturday, June 16, in most states, which is a working Saturday for banks.

Eid 2018: Muslims all over the world, observing Ramazan for a month now, will end their fast with the sighting of the crescent moon in the sky and culminate the celebrations of Eid ul-Fitr. The tentative date for Eid ul-Fitr is Saturday, June 16, in most states, which is a working Saturday for banks.

“Except for some South Indian states, the holiday for Eid 2018 is on Saturday. Once that’s announced, it is not usually not changed according to the visibility of the moon,” DT Franco, General Secretary, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation told FE Online.

In Kerala, Mizoram, Odisha, Puducherry Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand, the bank holiday has been notified on Friday, June 15. A UCO Bank holiday disclaimer said that since Muslim festivals are subject to the sighting of the moon, the competent authority at the bank may change the holiday date.

“Muslim festivals which are dependent on the sighting of the moon will be declared as Holidays by the Competent Authority for the date on which the festival would be actually observed in lieu of the date originally notified as Holiday for this festival,” the bank said. Banks have holidays every second and last Saturday of the month.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been started into “fake” notification purportedly issued by the state finance department on a letterhead with the Biswa Bangla logo stated that the state government has declared holidays for five days, from June 12 to June 16, to celebrate the Eid festival.