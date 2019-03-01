ED searches Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot residences in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case

The premises of the former MD & CEO if ICICI Bank were searched this morning as part of the ongoing probe into the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan PMLA case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at premises of Chanda Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot, In connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case, PTI reported citing officials. The premises of the former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank were searched this morning as part of the ongoing probe into the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan PMLA case, said officials.

Earlier last week, in fresh trouble for former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had issued a look out circular against her. It came days after the investigating agency registered a case against her in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.

(Updates to follow)