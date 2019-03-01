ED searches Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot residences in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case

In connection with the Videocon loan case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at premises of Chanda Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot, PTI reported officials as saying.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at premises of Chanda Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot, In connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case, PTI reported citing officials. The premises of the former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank were searched this morning as part of the ongoing probe into the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan PMLA case, said officials.
Earlier last week, in fresh trouble for former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had issued a look out circular against her. It came days after the investigating agency registered a case against her in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.
