ED searches Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot residences in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case

By: | Published: March 1, 2019 11:00 AM

In connection with the Videocon loan case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at premises of Chanda Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot, PTI reported officials as saying.

look out circular against Chanda Kochhar, ICICI Bank MD & CEO, Chanda Kochhar, Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI, What is ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case, ED, चंदा कोचर, वीडियोकॉन ग्रुप के चेयरमैन वेणुगोपाल धूत, दीपक कोचर, न्यूपावर रीन्यूएबल्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, वीडियोकॉन ग्रुप, आईसीआईसीआई बैंक, आईसीआईसीआई बैंक वोडाफोन लोन मामलाThe premises of the former MD & CEO if ICICI Bank were searched this morning as part of the ongoing probe into the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan PMLA case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at premises of Chanda Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot, In connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case, PTI reported citing officials. The premises of the former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank were searched this morning as part of the ongoing probe into the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan PMLA case, said officials. 

Earlier last week, in fresh trouble for former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had issued a look out circular against her. It came days after the investigating agency registered a case against her in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.

(Updates to follow)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. ED searches Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot residences in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition