Economy on track: HDFC Bank advances rise 5%, deposits grow 17% in March

Private-sector lender HDFC Bank on Friday reported a 5% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in advances for March 2019 at Rs 8.1 lakh crore, while its deposits grew by 17% to Rs 7.8 lakh crore. The lender in a statement said its CASA ratio stood at 42% as on March 2019 against 40.7% in the previous quarter. The bank said it has purchased loans aggregating Rs 19.24 billion through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation, during the quarter ended March this year.

The bank’s total deposits had risen by 22% to Rs 8.5 lakh crore, while total advances grew by 24% to Rs 7.8 lakh crore in Q3FY19.