  • MORE MARKET STATS

e-Kuber payments system launched in J&K

By: |
February 18, 2021 7:55 PM

Initially, e-Kuber would be implemented in Civil Secretariat treasury on pilot basis and rollout of this system for other treasuries shall follow shortly, the spokesman said.

rbi, ekuberThe new payments system of RBI would replace the existing system for the purpose of government payments.

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday formally rolled out e-Kuber payments system of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) here, an official spokesman said.

Financial Commissioner (Finance) Arun Kumar Mehta launched the new system in presence of General Manager, RBI Jammu, Sandeep Mittal and Director General Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department, Mahesh Dass, the spokesman said.

Related News

He said the new payments system of RBI would replace the existing system for the purpose of government payments.

“All types of government payments including employee’s salaries and pensioner’s pensions will be done through RBI’s e-Kuber,” the spokesman said.

Initially, e-Kuber would be implemented in Civil Secretariat treasury on pilot basis and rollout of this system for other treasuries shall follow shortly, the spokesman said.

He said the system is capable of making 50,000 transactions at a time, while all government-related financial transactions would be dealt directly with RBI, without any intermediary bank.

The system would also overcome payment delays and eliminate risk of paper vouchers being lost in transit, the spokesman said.

J&K is the first Union Territory to implement version 2.9 of e-Kuber payments system, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. e-Kuber payments system launched in J&K
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IndusInd pays premium to redeem warrants
2IndusInd Bank promoter IIHL raises money to increase stake; to convert shares at 60% premium
3NBFC stressed assets may hit Rs 1.5-1.8 lakh crore by fiscal-end, says Crisil