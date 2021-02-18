e-Kuber payments system launched in J&K

Initially, e-Kuber would be implemented in Civil Secretariat treasury on pilot basis and rollout of this system for other treasuries shall follow shortly, the spokesman said.
The new payments system of RBI would replace the existing system for the purpose of government payments.
Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday formally rolled out e-Kuber payments system of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) here, an official spokesman said.
Financial Commissioner (Finance) Arun Kumar Mehta launched the new system in presence of General Manager, RBI Jammu, Sandeep Mittal and Director General Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department, Mahesh Dass, the spokesman said.