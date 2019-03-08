Doorstep gold loan delivery in Delhi, Mumbai; Manappuram Finance kick-starts this service

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 3:55 PM

The service was piloted and launched successfully last year in Chennai and Bengaluru where it is available across 107 and 183 branches, respectively.

Manappuram Finance Friday said it would offer door-step delivery of gold loan to customers in Delhi and Mumbai. The company will offer the doorstep facility across 50 branches each in Mumbai and in Delhi, it said in a release. The service was piloted and launched successfully last year in Chennai and Bengaluru where it is available across 107 and 183 branches, respectively.

“Customer centricity has been one of the foundational pillars…With this launch, we address the convenience and security factors in one go, as customers don’t have to commute with gold or cash, and the money gets transferred directly to their accounts,” said Joshy V K, head of sales, online gold loan, Manappuram Finance.

The company said it has also introduced a helpline for customers who wish to avail this service in Delhi and Mumbai. The service is available during office hours on 09072606215 for Mumbai and 09072606202 for Delhi. Two employees of the company carrying proper identification will visit the customer’s residence to appraise the gold and then make immediate disbursement through NEFT or IMPS to the customer’s bank account. The company has set up a dedicated team of employees in Mumbai and Delhi for this purpose, it said.

 

