Don’t expect too much from gold scheme initially: Somasundaram PR

As gold prices hover around five-and-a-half-year lows, many are writing off the yellow metal’s appeal as a safe-haven asset class. World Gold Council MD (India) Somasundaram PR, in an interview with Banikinkar Pattanayak, staunchly argues about the long-term attractions of gold and favours taking a holistic view. Excerpts:

The recent crash in gold prices and fears of a US Fed rate hike have put a question mark on global bullion demand. What is your view?

First of all, interpreting the long-term viability of an asset class like gold based on short-term phenomenon isn’t correct. The expectation that the US would raise the interest rate has already been factored in by the market.

Moreover, any hike would affect not just gold, but all asset classes as well. There is also a talk that China’s monetary policy would be far more accommodative now, given the weakness in its economy. Such a scenario would be supportive of gold.

Many Indians are deferring gold purchases. So, do you still expect a sharp rebound in domestic demand?

Last year, gold demand was 841 tonne and we have said demand would be in the range of 900-1,000 tonne in 2015.

In H1, demand has risen by 15% from a year before. A calendar year’s Q3 is traditionally a very lean season, but Q4 is the best. People always want to buy maximum quantity of gold from the stipulated amount of money they reserve for bullion purchases. But if there is a slight uptick in prices, people would rush to buy, again. As of now, I would say demand may not rise to the upper band of the 900-1,000-tonne-range in 2015.

What is a bigger threat to global gold demand now — a likely Fed rate hike or the weakness in the Chinese economy?

I won’t call it a threat. First, the underlying core demand continues to be strong. Second, supply is restricted. A third of gold in India comes from recycling. So, whenever the price shrinks, recycling also plunges dramatically.

Two-thirds of gold supplies actually come from mines. And if prices crash further, many mines will not probably mine as much gold as they would in normal circumstances, so there is no excess supply in the market. So, if there is a threat of the US interest rate hike, it may affect gold demand for a quarter or two. But given that physical demand is driven by Asian countries (India and China) with similar issues and advantages and ETF outflows have been relatively less in the West recently, the long-term demand trend still looks robust.

Some analysts in India have argued that the proposed gold monetisation scheme be revisited to make it successful. What’s your take?

There is no need to revisit the policy as such. Don’t have high expectations from this scheme in the first year itself. In the 15 years of the old monetisation scheme, the total amount of gold collected is estimated to be in the range of just 9-20 tonne. For banks, much will depend on the fine-print of the final policy. Will the RBI agree to give incentives to banks, such as allowing them to park a certain amount of gold against their reserve requirements? Will they be given duty exemptions to import gold equivalent of the amount they have garnered from deposits? As for customers, they should be sensitised that getting some interest in terms of gold on their bullion deposits is a huge plus. So, stay moderate in your expectations initially, mobilise the processes and, then, scale it up.

Will the proposed sovereign gold bond scheme succeed in its present shape?

Sovereign gold bond is a good move as it will offer investors more choices. But the government has to bear the costs of hedging to cover price risks. So, if it’s ready to give incentives on the bonds, the government should also consider making the monetisation scheme attractive.