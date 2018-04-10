Dimension Data enables SBI with its Next-Gen solution at 60 ‘digital’ branches

The solution is currently in the pilot phase at SBI branches in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Indore, Shimla, Pune and Patna, among others. (Reuters)

Global ICT solutions and services provider Dimension Data on Tuesday announced that it has enabled the State Bank of India (SBI) with its Next-Gen solution at 60 “digital” branches in the country.

Known as “sbiINTOUCH”, these digital branches offer advanced banking services such as instant loan approvals, assistance in choosing investment portfolios and access to latest mutual funds, etc.

The solution is currently in the pilot phase at SBI branches in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Indore, Shimla, Pune and Patna, among others.

“The solution will help make banking a lot more personalised for SBI customers with virtual non-transactional banking experience. We have been working with Dimension Data on various successful projects to help bring better services to our customers for the past 17 years,” Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, Deputy Managing Director and CIO, SBI, said in a statement.

Dimension Data is providing SBI users with an immersive audio and visual experience with the added ability to print, scan and share the document using touchscreen controls.

“The solution will enable SBI transform its communication model for better customer loyalty which will further help SBI improve sales, cross-sales and in upselling,” said Kiran Bhagwanani, CEO-South Asia, Japan and New Zealand, Dimension Data.