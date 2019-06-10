DHFL pays some investor dues, completes stake sale in Aadhar Housing

Published: June 10, 2019 8:39:37 PM

DHFL paid 100.2 million rupees ($1.44 million) in interest on four non-convertible debentures (NCD) and principal of 350 million rupees on one of them.

The payment comes after two major credit rating agencies categorised the company?s commercial paper at default levels for missing bond payments. (Reuters)

Indian mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) said it has paid the interest and principal on certain debt instruments that was due on Monday and completed the stake sale in Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd to an entity backed by Blackstone Group LP.

DHFL paid 100.2 million rupees ($1.44 million) in interest on four non-convertible debentures (NCD) and principal of 350 million rupees on one of them, it said on Monday.

The payment comes after two major credit rating agencies – ICRA, an affiliate of Moody’s, and Standard & Poor’s local unit Crisil – last week categorised the company’s commercial paper at default levels for missing bond payments.

The shadow lender’s shares have plunged nearly 20% since then, but closed up 7.5% on Monday.

India’s shadow banking sector has been thrown into disarray after a series of defaults at large lender Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services last year triggered fears about contagion in the financial sector.

