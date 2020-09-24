  • MORE MARKET STATS

DHFL FD holders move NCLT for clearing dues

September 24, 2020 4:10 AM

The representative of the FD holders had raised the issue of payment of matured deposits and in case of medical emergencies in a committee of creditors meeting on September 10.

“DHFL is in a going concern and depositors are not against continuation of its operations. Their only request is that there FDs should be dealt with as in regular course of business,” he said.“DHFL is in a going concern and depositors are not against continuation of its operations. Their only request is that there FDs should be dealt with as in regular course of business,” he said.

By Ankur Mishra

Holders of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL)’s fixed deposits (FDs) have filed a fresh petition at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, seeking repayment of matured FDs held by senior citizens and critically ill people.

Related News

Depositors moved NCLT after the committee of creditors (CoC) refused any immediate relief to them.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed deposit holders to seek relief from CoC for their dues. FD holders have admitted claims of Rs 5,375 crore from DHFL. NCLT is set to hear petition on September 25.

Vaibhav Guliani, a practicing advocate in Supreme Court, who is representing FD holders in the matter, said that payment to fixed deposits shall be considered as a regular course of business by financial service provider.

“DHFL is in a going concern and depositors are not against continuation of its operations. Their only request is that there FDs should be dealt with as in regular course of business,” he said.

The representative of the FD holders had raised the issue of payment of matured deposits and in case of medical emergencies in a committee of creditors meeting on September 10. DHFL administrator R Subramaniakumar told authorised representative of FD holders that preference could not be given to one class of financial creditors.

FE had reported earlier that DHFL had extended deadline to submit bids to October 17 from September 16 earlier. The administrator informed CoC that 5 serious bidders were conducting due diligence for the company. DHFL had earlier shortlisted 22 applicants for the company. The troubled lender had given applicants the option to bid for the whole company or in parts. DHFL is undergoing insolvency proceedings at NCLT, Mumbai.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. DHFL FD holders move NCLT for clearing dues
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI appoints former Union Bank executive as PMC Bank administrator
2Have not seen ‘clamour’ or ‘rush’ for corporate, retail loan restructuring: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
3Banking Bill gets RS nod; FM Nirmala Sitharaman says depositors’ interest to be better protected