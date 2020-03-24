DHFL claims cross Rs 1 lakh crore

The troubled lender is undergoing a resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

By Ankur Mishra

The amount claimed by creditors of troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, sources told FE. The sources added that 70,913 creditors “have claimed Rs 1,00,064 crore from DHFL till now.” Financial creditors, including bondholders, have claimed Rs 86,469 crore from DHFL.

India’s largest lender State Bank of India, including SBI Singapore, is the lead creditor with a claim of Rs 10,083 crore, followed by Bank of India, which has claimed Rs 4,126 crore. Canara Bank has claimed Rs 2,682 crore, National Housing Bank (NHB) has claimed Rs 2,434 crore, Union Bank of India `2,378 crore and Syndicate Bank Rs 2,229 crore, among other lenders.

The total amount also includes claims of Rs 2,500 crore from promoter entity of Wadhawan Global Capital (WGC). The claim relates to the exercising of a put option by Wadhawan Global Capital (WGC) and was filed by Dheeraj Wadhawan on behalf of the group company.

The troubled lender is undergoing a resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the case on December 2, 2019. DHFL is evaluating expression of interests received for the company. FE reported earlier that lenders discussed the revised evaluation matrix of bidders in the CoC meeting held on March 12. During the meeting, it was decided that 5% more weightage will be given to net present value (NPV) compared with the previous plan. The new evaluation criteria gives 40% weightage to NPV, 30% weightage to cash upfront, 10% for capital infusion, 5% to equity stake and remaining 15% evaluation will be done based on qualitative parameters.

FE has learned that 24 applicants have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) for DHFL. The company had given the option to bidders to bid for the whole company or in parts. Under Option I, suitors were invited to submit EoIs for the entire business of DHFL. Under Option II, prospective resolution applicants were invited to submit EoIs for one or more groups or a combination of any assets in isolation across different groups of DHFL. The bids for the bankrupt mortgage lender are to be invited across three areas – retail, non-retail and slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) loans.