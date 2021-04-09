Dhanlaxmi Bank’s advances grow 4.75% in Q4

Total deposits at the end of the forth quarter stood at Rs 11,699.15 crore, against Rs 10,904.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Thursday said its advances increased 4.75% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal, while deposits increased of 7.29% during the same period.

The Thrissur-based lender’s gross advances touched Rs 7,121.94 crore as on March 31,2021, against Rs 6,798.89 crore as on March 31,2020, its said in a regulatory filing. Total deposits at the end of the forth quarter stood at Rs 11,699.15 crore, against Rs 10,904.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the gold loan portfolio recorded an y-o-y increase of 48.13% during the fourth quarter. Sequentially, gold loan advances grew 5.6%.

Dhanlaxmi reported a 44.5% year-on-year decline in its third quarter net profit to Rs 11.8 crore, primarily because of higher wage bill and lower interest income.